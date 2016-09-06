Broken down lorry at Testos roundabout causing delays

Testos roundabout. Pic courtesy of Google maps

A broken down lorry is causing delays on the A19 in Boldon.

One lane northbound is blocked due to the broken down HGV on the A184 Testos roundabout.

There are currently tailback to the A183.

