Can you help find gentle Nell, who ran off after being scared by other dogs?

A distraught animal owner is appealing for the public’s help to find her missing dog.

Two-year-old Nell was being walked on Cleadon Hills, on Friday, when she ran off after being scared by two other dogs.

The German Shepherd, which failed as a police dog due to her gentle nature, has not been seen since.

Her owner Susan Tully has been scouring the area since her disappearance in the hope of being reunited with her beloved pet.

Mrs Tully, from Castletown said: “Nell is such a gentle dog. There has been some sightings of her but when people have approached her she has ran off.”

Nell is described as a short-coated German Shepherd.

Anyone who sees Nell is being asked to call Mrs Tully on 07885 539 999.

