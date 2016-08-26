Corbyn gets backing from MP and South Tyneside councillors

Local councillors have joined Jarrow and Hebburn MP Stephen Hepburn in giving their backing to under-fire Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The veteran politician is currently on the campaign trail as he fights to retain his position against contender Owen Smith.

The Labour leader contest was called following a vote of no confidence in Corbyn in his abilities to lead the party to an election win.

Mr Hepburn spoke at a Defend Jeremy Corbyn meeting held in Jarrow where he gave his reasons as to why Corbyn gets his vote.

He said: “I have been a politician for almost 20 years and what you get with Jeremy Corbyn is what it says on the tin. Even his opponents in Parliament will acknowledge his honesty and decency. When I talk to those in Parliament they don’t dislike Jeremy Corbyn, they don’t disagree with his policies. They see him as unelectable – but who do they see as electable?”

Mr Hepburn went on to praise Mr Corbyn for appealing to apathetic voters and said he believed he will win the leadership election.

A number of South Tyneside councillors joined the MP in giving their support to Mr Corbyn – who is also the candidate of choice of Jarrow Constituency Labour party.

South Shields CLP is unable to vote due to suspension.

Coun Ernest Gibson said: “A lot of councillors do support Jeremy Corbyn. What you see is what you get with him.

“There are no airs or graces, there’s no hidden agenda, I think his honesty frightens a lot of people and I don’t think people are used to it.

“Corbyn was democratically elected fair and square, last year, by a massive majority. He is for the people and that’s why a lot of people like him and why a lot of people support him in this campaign.”

Party members eligible to vote have until September 21.

A meeting of the South Tyneside Defend Jeremy Corbyn group, organised by Chelsie Boyack and Emma Cairns, will be held at Marsden Health and Wellbeing Centre, on Friday at 6pm.