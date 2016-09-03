Dedicated South Tyneside carer up for national care award

A committed carer from South Tyneside has been announced as a national finalist in the first Bluebird Care Awards.

Christine Graham, 67, who has been working as a care assistant in Bluebird Care’s South Tyneside office for five years, has been nominated by her peers to represent the region at the in the ‘carer’ category of the awards.

In doing so, Christine, from Brunswick Road, Sunderland, was awarded the title ‘Regional Carer of the Year’ for the North of England region by Bluebird Care, which is one of Britain’s biggest providers of homecare services in the UK.

Christine, who specialises in the care of customers with dementia, was nominated by Bluebird Care South Tyneside’s owner David Haswell for her dedication to those she cares for.

She beat off competition carers from across the region to win the regional award and national nomination. Her win means she will represent the North of England region at the national final at Fortnum and Mason, London, on September 6, where national winners in each category will be decided by an independent panel of judges made up from media, the charity sector and the United Kingdom Homecare Association.

The awards ceremony recognises the outstanding contribution that carers, registered managers and team members make in improving the lives of Bluebird Care customers. On her rwin and nomination she said: “I have always enjoyed looking after my customers, and can honestly say that I love my job.

“It’s an honour to work with so many interesting, kind and passionate people and I really appreciate being named the North’s Carer of the Year.”

Bluebird Care Chief Operating Officer Duncan Berry said:: “Bluebird Care is privileged to have thousands of extraordinary people providing care and support to our customers every day.

“Our regional winners were able to demonstrate exceptional qualities and commitment that saw them take their place in the national final.”