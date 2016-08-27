Dog owner appeals for help to find missing pet

A distraught animal owner is appealing for the public’s help to find her missing dog.

Two-year-old Nell was being walked on Cleadon Hills, yesterday, when she ran off after being scared by two other dogs.

The German Shepherd, which failed as a police dog due to her gentle nature, has not been seen since.

Her owner Susan Tully has been scouring the area since her disappearance in the hope of being reunited with her beloved pet.

Mrs Tully, from Castletown said: “Nell is such a gentle dog. There has been some sightings of her but when people have approached her she has ran off.

“People might think she’s dangerous because she’ll bark but she’s just scared. It’s one of the reasons why she failed to become a police dog.”

Nell is described as a short-coated German Shepherd with two distinctive black marks on the back of her tongue.

Mrs Tully added: “If anyone does see her, please just contact me as soon as you can.”

Mrs Tully can be contacted on 07885 539 999.