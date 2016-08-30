Families hit out as burst pipe forces South Shields leisure centre closure

Fed-up families say they have been left high and dry - after a burst pipe forced a multi-million pound leisure centre to close its doors to the public today.

Summer holiday plans were left in tatters when seafront attraction Haven Point, in Pier Parade, South Shields, remains shut to the public in the wake of the setback.

Clare Storey, son James (right) and his pal Oliver have given the leisure centre closure the thumbs-down.

The news brought a wave of disappointment to customers who flocked to the plush facility to make the most of the final few days of the school break.

The £16m centre, which opened less than three years ago, boasts a wide range of leisure facilities - including a swimming pool and gym.

Signs placed on the door state the building remains closed to the public due to technical difficulties.

Clare Storey made a wasted trip to the seafront to spend an afternoon poolside with son James, 9, and his pal Oliver, 10.

She said: "I heard about the closure on Facebook but i thought I would come down and see if it was open again.

"It is disappointing.

"The boys use the pool quite a bit.

"It is one of the last chances to get down before the end of the summer holidays."

Claire Hobson was left on the outside looking in with her son Joshua Brown, 5, and his little sister Emily Brown, 3.

She was visiting the centre to pay for swimming lessons for her son - but is now concerned he may not be able to make a splash as the deadline to secure a place on the course looms large.

The 26-year-old, from South Shields, said; "I have been disappointed by the lack of information. I only found out what had happened by coming up here today.

"I have been on the phone to the centre this morning but was unable to get through.

"The deadline for paying for my son's swimming classes is tomorrow so I hope that the staff will make allowances for the reasons I have not been able to pay."

Pal Sarah Barrass, 26, was hoping for a dip with her daughter Emily Pillar, 4, and feels let down by the lack of details disclosed by council chiefs over the closure after making her way up to South Shields from Boldon.

She said; "I didn't know anything about this. There hasn't been any information for customers.

"I have travelled up from Boldon. We have come all that way for no point."

It remains unclear how long the leisure complex will remain shut.

A statement from South Tyneside Council said: “South Tyneside Council is advising residents that Haven Point is closed until further notice, due to a burst pipe.

“People are reminded that they can use any of the borough’s other leisure facilities at Hebburn Central, Temple Park, Monkton Stadium or Jarrow Pool.”