Fun day to mark Jarrow Crusade 80 years on

The memory of 200 men who marched from Jarrow to London in a protest over jobs will be marked 80 years on.

Plans are well underway for an event at Monkton Stadium marking the 80th anniversary of the Jarrow Crusade.

Jeremy Corbyn

A number of speakers have been lined up, including current Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, relatives of those who took part in the march and trade unions.

A range of family-themed activities will be available for visitors to enjoy, including a fun fair and stalls.

Gates open at 11.30am until 3pm with youngsters from local primary schools staging a symbolic re-enactment in memory of the 200 men who took part in the march.

Coun Audrey Huntley, lead organiser of the 80th anniversary celebrations, said: “This event will be a fantastic way for the residents of South Tyneside to commemorate those 200 individuals from our area who took the fight for jobs to Downing Street 80 years ago.

“In planning this event, we have worked to ensure that it is a fun filled day for all the family, whilst not forgetting about the true meaning of this event.” Coun Audrey Huntley

“In planning this event, we have worked to ensure that it is a fun-filled day for all the family, whilst not forgetting about the true meaning of this event.

“Alongside the fun fair, stalls and family contributions there will also be live music from Westoe Brass Band and the Gas Lighters.”

The Jarrow Crusade saw 200 men march 300 miles over 25 days to London in protest over high levels of unemployment in the area.

They demanded that a steelworks be built to bring back jobs to the town following the closure of the Palmer’s shipyard.

They were led by local MP Ellen Wilkinson - the only woman to take part in the journey.

The men also carried a petition with them, signed by 11,000 people in the town.

It is anticipated the event will attract thousands of people to the venue in Dene Terrace, Jarrow.

There will be no parking at the stadium on the day. Instead provision has been made at the old Lukes Lane Primary School site.

Entry to the event will be via a pre-purchased wristband, priced £3. They must be bought in advance.

They are available by writing to ‘80th anniversary of the Jarrow March’, c/o Civic Office, Jarrow Town Hall,Grange Road, Jarrow, NE32 3LE or by emailing tickets4jarrowcrusade@gmail.com

Numbers are limited to six per household.

A limited number of wristbands will be available for sale from Jarrow Town Hall from September 12-16, between 10am and 3pm each day.

*Jeremy Corbyn is currently locked in a leadership battle against rival Owen Smith. The outcome of the vote will be revealed later this month.