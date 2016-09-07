Green bin charges get the go-ahead in South Tyneside

Residents across South Tyneside will be charged to have their green bins emptied.

The move to introduce the £30 fee from next year was agreed by South Tyneside Council’s cabinet.

This is despite an overwhelming majority of our readers - 90 per cent - opposing the charge.

A new fleet of bin wagons is expected to be brought in after a queries were made about green bins being missed due to vehicle breakdowns.

Coun Moira Smith said: “The fleet we have is quite old. I have been talking to officers and we are looking to replace the bin wagons so they shouldn’t break down.”

