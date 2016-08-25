Harton celebrates great crop of results as GCSE grades improve again

Students were beaming with joy as they picked up top GCSE results at one South Tyneside School.

Teachers at Harton Technology College in South Shields, were delighted with this year’s pass rates.

The number of pupils gaining five GCSEs rated A* to C including English and maths stood at 65%.

This was a 5% improvement on last year’s figure of 60%.

Sir Ken Gibson, the school’s executive headteacher, is delighted at how hard students have worked.

He said: “We have seen a big improvement with this year’s figures.

“The students have done incredibly well and deserve these results. There has been some outstanding individual results.

“We wish them all the very best of luck in their future studies and chosen careers.”

Annalise Murray from Harton, South Shields, clocked up an impressive nine A*s and three As.

The 16-year-old said: “I am so pleased, I’m going to study A-levels in biology, chemistry, physics and maths at sixth form.”

Amy Curle, 16, from South Shields, was thrilled receiving eight A*s, three As and one B.

She will be continuing her studies at the Harton Sixth Form where she will be completing A-levels in biology, chemistry and maths.

She said: “I am so happy and glad I’ve done so well.”

Elizabeth Brown, 16, from Lawe Top, South Shields scooped one A ^ - which is the equivalent of double A* in further maths - plus five A*s and six As.

She said: “I am so excited, I knew I had passed but it was still scary because I didn’t know how well I’d actually done.

“I’m going to stay on at Harton and do A-levels in biology, chemistry, maths and further maths.”

The boys also did themselves proud.

Lewis Appleton, 16, from Westoe South Shields, has hopes of becoming a doctor after gaining seven A*s, three As and one B.

He said: “I am elated. In September I’ll be studying biology, chemistry, business and politics at Harton.

“I hope one day to perhaps become a doctor and maybe work in A&E.”

While James Ingoe, from Harton thinks a career in engineering might be on the cards.

He received one A^, six A*s, two As one B and two Cs.

James added: “I am just so relived after receiving my results. I think maybe I’d like to have a career in engineering but I will be doing A-levels in all of the sciences and maths at Harton in September.”