Patients will be able to reflect on top photography while attending hospital.

The Port of Tyne has donated photographs from its Reflect Photo and Film Awards 2014 exhibition to South Tyneside District Hospital in South Shields.

The images will be displayed in the Harton Lane site's new Surgical Centre.

The first phase of the £1.6 million development – the day surgery zone – is now open. In the coming months, major surgery and short stay zones will be added and when it is completed this winter, the Surgical Centre will have 69 beds and will offer a gold standard, integrated service, with a dedicated team of doctors and nurses providing seamless care for patients.

Neil Mundy, chairman of South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are tremendously grateful for the Port of Tyne’s support.

“The photo gallery will make a great addition and be enjoyed by patients and visitors.”

Among the collection of photographs is Raging Seas (Waves breaking over Seaham Harbour Pier and Lighthouse) by Owen Humphrys, a photographer with the Press Association.

“I am absolutely delighted that one of my photographs will be displayed and be seen by many more people”, said Owen.

Susan Wear, director of corporate affairs at Port of Tyne, said: “The photographs have toured the length and breadth of the North East including exhibitions at Sage Gateshead and the Discovery Museum and it is fantastic that they have now found a permanent home.”