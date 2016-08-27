Hundreds of families turn out for fire service open day in Hebburn

It was fun in the sun for families as Hebburn Fire Station hosted its biannual open day.

Hundreds of people descended on the station to take part in a range of activities on offer and to see their heroes up close.

Firefighter Chris Scragg with youngsters Blake Martin, Toby and Charlie Hargreaves at Hebburn Fire Station open day.

Throughout the event a range of demonstrations took place to give people an insight into the role of a firefighter.

The day was supported by the police, North East Ambulance Service, Coastguard, the Blood bikes and other agencies.

Mark Lazenby travelled through from Gosforth with his three-year-old son Matthew who was dressed as a firefighter.

He said: “Matthew just loves everything to do with the fire service and when we looked on the website this was the closest one.

Firefighter Gary Smith and youngster Cameron Spoors at Hebburn Fire Station open day.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect but it’s a great event and shows what a good community it is, as everyone is getting behind it.”

Christopher Spoors was at the open day with his son Cameron.

The three-year-old is a big fan of the fire service and came dressed for the part wearing his fireman’s uniform.

His dad said: “Cameron loves the emergency services so it’s a great opportunity for him to come out and meet those he looks up to.

Jack Henderson at Hebburn Fire Station open day.

“He’s had a great time.”

South Tyneside District Manager Bill Forster said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from the community. It’s always great to let people see what we really do and for people to see how all the services work together to keep them safe.”