‘It’s the lowest of the low’, admits yob who spat at cop after boozy night out in South Shields

A drunken yob who spat at a police officer after being arrested while out toasting the birthday of her late father branded herself the ‘lowest of the ‘low’ after admitting her crimes.

Toni Pandeles, of Dean Road, South Shields, had enjoyed a boozy session to mark her dad’s milestone 50th birthday on Saturday, July 30 when troubled flared outside a South Shields night spot.

She accepts her behaviour was utterly deplorable. Christopher Brown

Police were alerted to a disturbance involving a group of men and women outside Buzzers Sports Bar, in Victoria Road, South Shields, and found Pandeles in a drunken state.

While other revellers responded to a request to disperse, the 27-year-old hurled a volley of foul-mouthed abuse at cops.

She was arrested for being drunk and disorderly and taken to South Shields Police Station after failing to heed warnings to curb her behaviour - but in custody she spat at a police officer, hitting him in the trousers.

Pandeles admitted being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police sergeant at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Rebecca Laverick, prosecuting, said: “During interview she said she said what she did was the lowest of the low.”

Christopher Brown, defending, added; “She accepts her behaviour was utterly deplorable.”

Pandeleswas given a community order with 80 hours unpaid work and must pay compensation of £50.

