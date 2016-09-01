Jarrow councillor to go into stocks for fun day

A South Tyneside councillor is preparing himself for a public soaking from residents as part of a free family fun day.

Coun Lee Hughes, who runs the Red Hackle will once again take his place in the stocks where he will be pelted with wet sponges.

"We have fantastic community spirit here on the estate which does help to make events like these a huge success.

The activity is just one of range of things which will be going on at the pub in Perth Avenue, Jarrow, as part of its annual fun day.

The event will take place on Sunday.

Coun for Bede said: "The fun day has been run at the pub for a number of years and it's an event everyone on the estate looks forward to.

“As, is what happens every year I’ll be getting dressed up and going in the stocks where people will have the chance to throw wet sponges at me.

“No doubt being councillor I’ll probably have more people than usual wanting to have a go.”

Throughout the event a bouncy castle, disco and refreshments will be available with Coun Hughes taking his place in the stocks towards the end of the event.

Coun Hughes added: “The fun day is a great way of getting the community together.

“We have a fantastic community spirit here on the estate which does help to make events like this a huge success.

“And it’s always great to see the kids enjoying themselves before they head back to school.”

Every year the event attracts hundreds of families through the doors of the venue throughout the day and Coun Hughes says he hopes this year will be no exception.

The fun day starts at 1pm until 5pm.