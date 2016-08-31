Jarrow youngster dances way to world competition

Little Eleanor Kassae has danced her way to a place in a prestigious world championship contest - less than 18-months after taking her first lesson.

The seven-year-old from Jarrow has earned a place in the prestigious Disco Kid competition which will be held in Blackpool in December.

The St Joseph’s Primary school pupil qualified for the biggest event in the freestyle dance calender during a competition held at the weekend in Manchester.

Her place comes less than a month after she qualified as a Premier Champ dancer for her age category - the highest level a dancer can reach - in a contest in Dublin, Ireland.

It now means she will compete with other youngsters of similar standard and has become the first in her dance school to reach those heights. The youngster’s achievements come less than 18-months after she walked through the doors of the Melanie Moore School of Dance - launched less than two years ago - for her first lesson.

Her proud mum Rachael Kassae said: “We’ve all just been blown away by how far she has come in such a short space of time.

“When I think back to her first competition, I was watching the dancers and I remember thinking it’s going to take her years to reach that standard.

“She was hysterical at her first competition we weren’t even sure if she would do it.

“But since that first competition we’ve not looked back.

“She absolutely loves her dancing, taking part in competitions and has excelled in her slow routine.”

Mrs Kassae added: “Eleanor works really hard in both the classes and at home. We’ve always believed in her ability but never thought she would reach the stage she is at so quickly.

“There are other dancers her age who compete in the Premier Champs category but they aren’t that many. At the last competition she had no one her age to dance against.

“We are all really proud of her achievements but also her dedication. She is having the best time and has grown so much in confidence, in particular this past year.”

Dance teacher Melanie Moore, a former dancer, teaches pupils ranging from the age of three. Sessions are held at Low Simonside Community Centre, Neon Social Club in Nairn Street, both Jarrow and Temple Park Centre in South Shields.

For information on dance sessions contact Melanie Moore on 075 7245 8354.