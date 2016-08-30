Jeremy Corbyn lined up to speak at Jarrow Crusade event

Embattled Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been lined up as guest speaker at an event in South Tyneside to mark the 80th anniversary of the Jarrow Crusade.

The veteran politician - currently embroiled in a leadership election battle - has accepted an invite to appear at the rally which takes place at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow, on Saturday October 1.

Jarrow Marchers

The day aims to mark eight decades since 200 workers marched from the town to London in protest over the lack of employment in the area.

The announcement that Mr Corbyn has accepted the invitation was made by Coun Wilf Flynn who is also secretary of Jarrow Constituency Labour Party (CLP) at a meeting of the Defend Jeremy Corbyn campaign.

The CLP has given their backing to Mr Corbyn in the leadership race against contender Owen Smith.

South Shields CLP is unable to give its backing to either candidate, due to the party being suspended.

Coun Flynn said: “This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Jarrow Crusade.

“In the past we have had attendances from the Labour Party on various anniversaries.

“We will be holding the event at Monkton Stadium and it will start with Jeremy Corbyn as one of the speakers.”

The Jarrow Crusade saw the 200 men march 300 miles over 25 days to London in protest over high levels of unemployment in the area.

They were demanding a steelworks be built to bring back jobs to the town following the closure of the Palmer’s shipyard.

They were led by local MP Ellen Wilkinson - the only woman to take part in the journey.

The men also carried a petition with them, signed by 11,000 people in the town.

It is anticipated the event will attract thousands of people to the venue in Dene Terrace, Jarrow.

People will need to register their details to receive a wristband due to increased security measures being put in place for the event.

The party says it plans to set up a dedicated website for the event - to keep people up to date with what will be happening on the day and how to get the wristbands which will allow them entry.

The leadership battle commenced after 172 MPs took a vote of no confidence in Mr Corbyn as leader.

The election result will be announced on September 24.