Landmark South Shields pub back on market - months after being earmarked for demolition

The future of a historic South Tyneside pub has been thrown into fresh doubt - just months after a bid to transform the site into a seafront apartment block was given the green-light.

Plans to demolish The Beacon, in Green’s Place, South Shields, to make way for seven apartments were only rubber-stamped by planning chiefs at South Tyneside Council in February.

We did have a lot of interest from arly on in the planning stage. Gary Craig

But last orders won’t be served just yet, as the vacant pub has been put back on the market by its owners.

The watering-hole, which swung open its doors for the first time in the late 1800s, is up for sale for the sum of £450,000.

The landmark pub is described as an ideal development opportunity for investors, developers or builders by agents, Andrew Craig Residential Sales and Lettings, based in South Shields.

The sales agent confirms that the pub is being made available with planning permission for the apartment development in place.

The apartment plan - which would see homes spread over several floors with space allocated for three parking bays - was crafted on behalf of the building owners by architect Gary Craig.

Mr Craig, who runs Gary Craig Building Services in Whitburn, hopes to be involved in helping the blueprint for development become a reality.

He said: “I would like to think the next owners would use the scheme that has been in place.

“It has had planning permission in place for several months.

“We did have a lot of interest from early on in the planning stage from people keen to buy the apartments.”