Little Comets excited for upcoming North East gigs

It’s been a busy year already for South Tyneside-based indie rockers Little Comets - and now they are preparing to strike a chord by taking on two high profile events.

Next weekend the band will take to the stage at the ‘We Are Family’ festival at Jacksons Landing at Hartlepool Marina on September 10 and the day after, September 11, they have set themselves a challenge of becoming the first band to play a gig around the Great North Run.

One of the bands on stage at the music event that was held at Jacksons Landing last year.

The band made up of Jarrow brothers Rob and Mickey Coles and Washington’s Matt Hall, are set to wow crowds at the festival which again has been curated and produced by Hartlepool collective The Jar Family, featuring exciting performances from North East musicians.

Speaking on behalf of the band, lead singer and guitarist Rob Coles said the group always enjoy their gigs in the region.

“The festival should be really good as its always nice to do one that focuses on the North East and promotes the fantastic artists there,” he said.

“We are looking forward to playing with headliners such as Hyde and Beast, as we have played with them a couple of times before.

Little Comets performing. Pic by Katy Blackwood.

“Me and Mickey both live away now, so it is nice to get to come home for gigs and in the past when we have played in Hartlepool there has been a great crowd.”

The band, who have earned a reputation for putting on gigs in unusual places, such as lecture halls, trams and metros, admit their Great North Run gig will be their strangest concert yet.

The trio are set to sing their way around the 13.1-mile course from Newcastle to South Shields in the hope of raising funds for charity Cardiomyopathy UK and awareness of organ donation.

They were inspired to help the two causes after they met fan Jim Lynskey back in 2013 who had been unable to come to a gig due to a cardiac arrest.

Rob said: “I think we‘re the type of people that when we’re on the start line for the run we can’t let anyone down so we will do it.

“We just hope it gets people thinking about organ donation to raise awaness and money for Cardiomyopathy UK.”

The band are also currently working on their fourth album featuring 11 tracks which they hope will be complete by the end of September for a New Year release date.

Rob continued: “We’re busy recording our fourth album at the moment which will be a collection of songs from that period in our lives.

“So we’re full of busy!”

To sponsor the band, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jimcomets

Tickets for the festival are £10 in advance and £15 on the door.

For more information on the festival visit: www.wearefamilyfestival.com