Man taken to hospital after being talked down from South Shields cliffs by police

A man has been taken to hospital after he was talked down by police from the cliffs at South Shields.

Police received a call from a member of the public who was concerned about a man on the cliffs at Marsden at 4.25am today.

Officers attended and negotiated with the man for around an hour before he was brought over the railings to safety and taken to South Tyneside District Hospital.

It is believed the man, in his 40s, was on the cliffs for around two hours overall.

Sgt Chris Walker of Northumbria Police said: "He was on the cliffs and was negotiated back to safety and taken to hospital."

Anyone who needs help or advice should call the Samaritans on 0191 232 7272.