Memory of South Tyneside dad of two remembered with fundraising night

The memory of a South Tyneside dad is set to be kept alive with a fundraising night in aid of the charity which provided him with vital support.

Paul Mackerill, 52, lost his battle with skin cancer two days before his 20th wedding anniversary on August 30, last year.

“I still can’t believe it’s been a whole year since we lost Paul.” Helen Mackerill

Since his death his devastated family have been raising funds for St Clare’s Hospice in Jarrow.

Already more than £15,000 has been raised for the hospice with an event taking place on Saturday aiming to boost the figure further.

His wife Helen. Rydal Gardens, South Shields, said: “This year we would have been celebrating our 21st wedding anniversary. We all miss Paul so much and wanted to keep his memory alive through the fundraising we are doing for St Clare’s Hospice.

“I can’t believe how many tickets we’ve sold. The support has been absolutely brilliant.

The night will feature band The Waiters and disco. A raffle with a range of prizes up for grabs including a week at Haggerston Castle for four people will also take place.

Dad-of-two Mr Mackerill, who had his own company PM Joinery Services and worked on bars across South Tyneside, was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2011 after a mole on his chest became cancerous.

It was removed in the December of that year but, by the following September, it was discovered the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes. In January last year he was diagnosed with having a brain tumour.

He was cared for in his final days by staff at Hospice.