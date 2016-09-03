Metro replacement bus to run between Hebburn and South Shields tomorrow

Maintenance work will be taking place on the Metro line between Hebburn and South Shields tomorrow.

There will be no trains running in either direction between Hebburn and South Shields until 6.35pm, depending on location.

A statement on the Nexus website said: "During the work replacement bus service number 900 will run between Hebburn and South Shields.

"Metro tickets and passes will be accepted on the bus and the driver will sell tickets.

"Your journey will take longer so please allow extra travel time."

All trains running to Hebburn will arrive and leave from platform one, and passengers are being advised that some trains will not run to timetable.

For help planning your journey call 0191 20 20 747 or click here to use the journey planner.