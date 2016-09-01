Musicians prove a splash hit on Shields Ferry to boost vital charity cause

Sea-faring musicians put on a ‘ferry’ good show in South Tyneside to make a grand gesture in aid of a vital cause.

A busking festival on the cross-Tyne Shields ferry service proved music to the ears after raising a fantastic haul of over £1,000 for the Great North Children’s Hospital at the RVI in Newcastle.

The Crossing the Tyne Festival, organised by a band of community-spirited musicians, was a smash hit on its 2015 debut.

The event made another big splash on its return, with a busker’s pitch taking pride pf place on the Shields Ferry and on its two landing stages in South Shields and North Shields.

A rich array of crowd-pleasing performers got on board to make waves at a musical spectacular showcasing new talent as well as boosting needy youngsters.

Delighted passengers dug deep into their pockets after being serenaded on their journey.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages the Shields Ferry, was more than happy to allow the event on board the daily Tyne crossings.

Shields Ferry manager Carol Timlin said: “The busking festival has been a huge success and it has raised a lot of money for a really worthy cause.

“My thanks go to all of the musicians who gave up their time to organise the event and to give performances across the day.

Our passengers were kept thoroughly entertained by the music.

This was the second that we had held the busking festival and it has been a big hit again. Hopefully it will be back next summer.”

