New patron for South Tyneside based cancer charity

A businesswoman who heads a global clothing empire has accepted an invitation to become a patron of a South Tyneside cancer charity.

Dame Margaret Barbour joins Paralympic Gold Medallist Josef Craig and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall as a patron of Cancer Connections.

The invite was officially accepted during a recent visit by Dame Margaret to the charity based in Harton Lane, South Shields.

Dame Margaret said: “It is such an honour to be invited to become patron of Cancer Connections.

“Their support and dedication in helping families who are affected by cancer and its after effects makes such a positive difference to people’s lives at a very difficult time.

“I am delighted to be involved and to help Cancer Connections in all of their charitable work.”

The charity, relies on funding and donations to provide its range of services which include advice and support to people diagnosed with cancer and their families through counselling, benefits advice, complimentary therapies and drop-ins.

Coun Fay Cunningam, who has recently been appointed as chairwoman of the charity, said: “We are absolutely delighted Dame Margaret Barbour has accepted our invite to become our patron.

“The appointment is even more special as the Barbour Foundation has been one of our biggest supporters ever since we started.

“We are extremely lucky at Cancer Connections in the ongoing support we receive from our patrons who we have a fantastic relationship with.

“Everyone at Cancer Connections are all looking forward to working with Dame Margaret.”

Dame Margaret is a former chairman of South Shields-based J Barbour and Sons and is credited with reinventing the waterproof wax clothing firm.

Cancer Connections drop-in service runs Monday to Friday from 9am until 5pm.

For charity details call 456 5081 or visit its website cancerconnections.org.uk