Planning saga continues for South Shields seafront pub

This is what a seafront pub site in South Tyneside could look like if plans finally get approved.

For the last year a planning saga has surrounded the Water’s Edge pub on South Shields seafront - and it’s set to continue for a while longer.

A bid was originally lodged in November with planning chiefs at South Tyneside Council to tear down the pub at Trow Lea, to make way for a three-storey apartment block.

The scheme then included plans for 21 two-bedroomed apartments with their own separate parking facilities.

But just days before the application was due to be considered by councillors at a meeting of South Tyneside Council’s planning committee in February it was withdrawn.

In May, Fairhurst, a Newcastle-based civil and structural engineering consultancy service, submitted a ‘screening request’ to the council over whether or not a Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) needs to be carried out on the site.

Fairhurst’s letter to planners recommended that no assessment was required.

Now applicant Kevin Brogan has submitted a second lot of plans which have been designed by Houghton-based architect John Waugh.

This time the aim is to turn the pub into 23 apartments which will be a mixture of one, two and three bedrooms.

Once again it will be three-storeys high.

The application stated: “The major intention for the scheme is to provide a landmark residential building fronting the beach, providing an aesthetically dynamic statement to residents and passers by. The property is the storeys high with doors and windows of a comfortable domestic scale.

“The massing of the building, particularly fronting South Promenade combined with the extensive use of white render has been designed to reflect the nearby Trow Point gun emplacement and to give a strong nautical character for the area and to sit comfortably in context with its surroundings.

“Shallow dual pitched standing seam roof help streamline the building and provide a robust form of construction, appropriate to its location.”

The application will be decided at a future planning meeting.

Comments can be made on the plans until September 15 by searching for application number ‘ST/0740/16/FUL’ on www.southtyneside.gov.uk.