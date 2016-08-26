Police hunting man after suspected improvised explosives found in South Shields home

Police launched a manhunt after suspected improvised explosives were found at house in South Tyneside.

Scores of residents were evacuated form their homes in Lake Avenue, Marsden, South Shields, early this morning while police and an army bomb disposal team from Catterick sealed off the area. Officers discovered items which they said ‘gave the appearance of improvised explosives’ as they searched the house over an unrelated matter at 4am.

Police and Bomb Disposal teams at Lake Avenue, Marsden, South Shields - Elsie Manning.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team carried out a controlled explosion mid-morning. Sixty one households were evacuated and Temple Park Centre in South Shields was turned into a refuge centre to give residents refreshments.

Police say they are not treating the incident as terrorism but are keeping the situation under review and are continuing to carry out searches.

Chief Superintendent Ged Noble said: “We received information which led us to search an address at 4am in Lake Avenue.

“When officers entered the property there was no one present. “Several items were of significant concern and gave the appearance of improvised explosives. “However, no explosive materials or hazardous substances have been found at this time.” He added: “In relation to the occupant of that address we are actively looking for an individual, as we have been throughout night. If we can speak to him, he can help us with our inquiries. “We are not treating this as a counter terrorism incident but we will keep that under review.”

Residents were awoken at about 6am and were advised to leave their homes by police.

Fire crews and ambulances were at the junction of Lake Avenue and Lizard Lane, and police had also taped off other side of the estate which back onto Valley Lane.

A robot, which is used to destroy explosives could be seen at the bottom of one driveway.

The pensioner who lived in the house said: “I think a lot of people think it’s my house as the robot is almost in my garden, but it’s not, they seem to be searching a flat quite near to the shops.

“They knocked around six and said it would be best if I left the house, so I did. I went to my daughter’s round the corner. They wouldn’t tell us what was going on.

“We’ve been out of our homes for hours and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of when we can go back in.”

Coun Tracey Dixon, the Marsden ward’s Labour representative on South Tynside Council also arrived at the scene to help.

She said: “I’ve came down to tell residents that we’ve set up a make-shift base over at Temple Park Centre.

“We will be arranging lifts for those who want to go there.”

However, for those who wanted to stay local, kindhearted Gail Spencer was allowing people to use her facilities.

She said: “I decided to pop out after I saw a lot of people standing about. Then I realised that people had been evacuated.

“There’s a lot of older people and parents living with kids there, it’s a long time to be outside, especially when you’ve dashed out in a hurry.

“I’ve been telling everyone that they are more than welcome to pop into mine to use the toilet or if they need a cuppa.”

Jacqui Lamb and her children Elliott, 23, Ethan, 10 and Budddy the dog were also forced to flee their home.

Mrs Lamb said: “We got a knock at the door at about 7am and the police officer said there was an ongoing incident and we were advised to leave our home.

“Then my husband went to walk the dog and realised he was within the police’s inner cordon.

“So we thought we’d better leave just in case. It wasn’t really clear which property they were searching

“We’ve packed a few items and we might go and head to the beach for a bit until it all calms down.

“There’s not much else we can do.”

