Police name 17-year-old who died in Sunderland sea tragedy

Police have named the teenage victim of a Sunderland sea tragedy as 17-year-old Liam Hall.

Liam, from the Southwick area of Sunderland, had been with a group of friends when they got into difficulty yesterday.

He was rescued by the RNLI after a sea rescue operation.

Northumbria Police confirmed that he had been taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infimary (RVI), with serious injuries, and he has since died.

Three other teenagers who were involved in the incident remain in a stable condition.

Two 17-year-old boys were seen in the water at the mouth of the Wear near the Old Pier at Sunderland Yacht Club at 3.22pm yesterday.

It is thought they had been in a dinghy and then entered the water to swim, subsequently getting into difficulty.

One of the males was rescued, along with two 17-year-old girls who were also in the dinghy.

A search operation was launched missing Liam, and our team reported seeing a boy being pulled from the water by rescue crews.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Police can identify the 17-year-old boy that died during the incident as Liam Hall, who was from the Southwick area of Sunderland."