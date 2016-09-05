Praise for restaurant which supports autism sufferer

A restaurant in South Tyneside which helped a young man with austism boost his employability skills has been praised by Gazette readers.

People took to social media to wish Fari Farazandeh the best of luck with his dream of one day owning his own cafe.

“I love hearing stories like this. Well done Mambos.” Caroline Baker

They also praised Mambos II in Hebburn for enabling the 23-year-old to carry out his work experience part of his business management course, after he struggled to find experience elsewhere.

Fari lives with Autism and other medical problems but is determined to one day turn his dream into a reality. He currently works in the restaurant one day a week after staying on after his work placement.

During his shift at the Italian family-run restaurant, in Prince Consort Road, Hebburn, Fari - who has already completed a level one in business management with the support of South Shield-based group Autism Able - greets visitors, takes customer orders and serves drinks.

Cheryl McDonald wrote: “He’s a lovely lad Fari.”

Tony Cutter said: “Chuffed to bits when I read this story in the Gazette. I can just imagine Fari being a waiter in an Italian restaurant - he’s a proper charmer with the ladies.

“Well done Fari - hope you make a go of it.”

JesusisGod wrote: “Mambos is one of the best Italian Restraints. I wish this man all the very best all the way.”

Leeanne Taylor said: “Fari is a lovely young man when he worked at groundwork cafe in Marsden Health Centre. He was always tempting us to buy the cakes and scones every order with a smile.”