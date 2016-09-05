Residents move into new homes in South Shields

New houses built in South Tyneside have now become homes after residents were finally able to move in.

The future had looked in doubt for the properties in West Way, South Shields, when the company contracted to create the dwellings collapsed.

“The residents are really pleased with the finished properties with one lady saying moving into the property was the best decision she has made.” Coun Norman Dick

But after a new builder was found, the homes – a mixture of flats, bungalows and houses – were finally completed.

West Park councillor Norman Dick said: “The residents are really pleased with the finished properties, with one lady saying moving into the property was the best decision she has made.

“There has been some teething problems with lights and with access for one resident, but they have been quickly sorted.”

Coun Dick added: “The three councillors have been into the properties and taken a look around and we have been left really impressed.”

The homes were built through South Tyneside Housing Ventures Trust Ltd.

The company was set up in 2013 by South Tyneside Council and South Tyneside Homes to take the lead on building new homes in the borough.

It is an independent, not-for-profit company and is run by a board of seven members, including three local councillors.

The properties are managed by South Tyneside Homes – which look after the borough’s social housing stock of about 18,000 – and are allocated through the council’s allocations policy.

The properties , which replaced bungalows on the site which were deemed unfit for purpose, are a mixture of two-bedroomed flats, houses and bungalows for the over-55s.

There is also a community building within the site.