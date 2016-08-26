REVEALED: The South Tyneside locations for giant Snowdogs arts trail

Who’ll be top dog?

It’s been revealed which locations in South Tyneside will host giant dog sculptures for the Great North Snowdogs Trail.

DFDS's Snowdog Skipper

In total 60 Snowdogs will be installed across Tyne and Wear from September 19 - November 29 for the region’s largest ever arts trail, with four dogs, each measuring 1.5m, putting their best paw forward on South Shields.

Each Snowdog, based on the character from the Raymond Briggs story, The Snowman and the Snowdog, is being individually decorated by an artist and has been given its own name.

South Marine Park will be taking the lead with two Snowdog sculptures, with dogs also in place at the Groyne and The Customs House.

Highlights across the region also include Skipper at Tynemouth Castle, who’s been sponsored by DFDS.

There will also be a pack of 95 smaller Snowdogs painted by the region’s school children forming part of the trail, which is raising funds for St Oswald’s Children’s Hospice.

An app will be available which will unlock special offers as you go, available at www.greatnorthsnowdogs.co.uk

For those wanting to see all of South Tyneside’s four-legged friends take a look at the list below so you don’t go home with your tail between your legs.

•Barbour

Location: Groyne

Artist: Emma Woolston

Sponsor: Barbour

•Rosy Posy

Location: South Marine Park

Artist: Sarah-Jane Richards

Sponsor: Barbour

•Gizmo

Location: South Marine Park

Artist: anonymous

•Pawdington

Location: The Customs House

Artist: Mandii Pope

Sponsor: Nexus