Royal Mail delivery office’s South Shields relocation plans get the green light

Plans to relocate the Royal Mail’s delivery office in South Shields have been signed, sealed and delivered.

Planning bosses at South Tyneside Council have approved an application for the delivery office, in Keppel Street, to be relocated to the site of the former adult training centre in West Walpole Street on the town’s Rekendyke Industrial Estate.

The move, which is expected to safeguard 86 jobs, is due to the building needing to be demolished as part of the town’s 365 reintegration plan.

In it’s place a new transport interchange will be created.

However, it’s not clear were the Post Office, which is attached to the Royal Mail’s delivery office, but has been a separate business since 2012, will be relocated just yet.

But bosses told the Gazette last month that they were retaining the service in a “prime, town centre’ location”

The planning application stated: “Royal Mail seeks full planning permission to develop the cleared site for a new delivery office. This will replace the existing delivery office at Keppel Street, which will be redeveloped as part of the council’s town centre regeneration scheme.

“West Walpole Street is approximative one mile south of the existing delivery office so will continue to serve the same geographical area. “The proposal will safeguard 86 jobs transferred to the site.”

The application by Royal Mail Group also adds how the move may well attract other investors to the industrial estate and aid employment opportunities.

It added: “The proposed development will bring Royal Mail as a flagship tenant to the estate, which will help it attract and maintain interest from other occupiers. This, in turn, will maintain the employment opportunities in the local area.” The new development would have space for 32 vans, plus car parking spots.

There would be 48 spaces for staff, five for customers and three areas for disabled drivers.

Customer access will be from West Walpole Street.