South Shields comedy star Chris Ramsay set to front own TV show

South Tyneside comedy star Chris Ramsey is set for ‘Tweet’ dreams after scoring his very own trend-setting TV show.

The South Shields funnyman, who has already proved a hit with viewers in BBC show Hebburn, will be gearing up for gags in an eight-episode series called Feeding Chris Ramsey, which will share stories from his legions of social media followers.

I’m proper chuffed to be doing my own TV show. Chris Ramsey

The show, which is set to hit TV screens in January, will see the comic and a panel of comedians and a celebrity guest take an irreverent look at an influx of random stories sent into his social media feeds, via a humour-packed mix of games, pre-recorded items and audience interaction.

Comedy Central was hungry for more of Chris’s brand of entertainment after a non-broadcast pilot of the show won a warm reception.

The stand-up performer braced his 385,000 Twitter followers to expect big news before the show announcement was made.

The innovative format has been in development with several years, with a pilot called Chris Ramsey’s Social Network produced for BBC TV back in 2012.

Chris Ramsey said “I’m proper chuffed to be doing my own TV show with Comedy Central. I’m a huge fan of the channel and I’ve got a fantastic team working with me on it.

“I am very much looking forward to taking all of the credit for their hard work, because as we all know there is no I in team, but there is an I in Chris.”

Comedy Central Commissioner Louise Holmes added: “Chris is exceptionally talented and ridiculously hot property both on and off the comedy scene right now.”