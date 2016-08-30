South Shields’ Haven Point closed to the public

Council bosses have closed the doors of a multi-million pound seafront leisure centre “until further notice.”

Haven Point in Pier Parade is shut to the public due to “unforseen circumstances.”

As yet it is unclear what has forced the closure of the venue which was opened less than three years ago at a cost of £16m.

However, is has been rumoured there are problems with the water tank.

A statement from South Tyneside Council on its website reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Haven Point will be closed until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.”