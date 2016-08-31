South Shields leisure centre partially reopens after burst pipe

A South Shields seafront leisure centre has partially reopened after a burst pipe forced its closure yesterday.

Haven Point, in Pier Parade, was shut by council chiefs after they confirmed a pipe had burst.

However, the swimming pool at the centre is now back open as normal, while the fitness suite remains closed.

The building was opened less than three years ago at a cost of £16million.

Signs on its door yesterday stated that it was closed due to technical difficulties.