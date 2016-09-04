South Shields manager Jon King leaves club

South Shields manager Jon King has left the club after almost five years in charge.

The club announced King's departure in a statement this afternoon, less than 24 hours after their 4-2 win over Whitley Bay at Mariners Park.

A club statement said: "The club can confirm that it has made the incredibly difficult decision to part company with manager Jon King.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Jon for his magnificent efforts since taking over from Gary Steadman in October 2011.

"Jon's passion and commitment to his hometown club over the last five years could never be questioned, and last season he led his team to the Northern League Division Two title.

"In all, he took charge of the Mariners for 256 games, while before his spell as manager, he was involved in the backroom staff under Steadman.

"With all of that in mind, it is with a very heavy heart that the chairman and board of directors have decided to part company with Jon.

"However, with the medium to long-term future in mind, the club felt that this course of action was necessary.

"We would like to wish Jon every success for the future. He and his family will always be welcome at Mariners Park.

"In the interim period, Lee Picton will take over the running of first-team affairs.

"Further announcements will be made in due course."