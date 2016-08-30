South Shields sessions aim to make children creative

An award-winning programme for pre-school children is being launched in South Shields.

The Creation Station’s hands-on art and craft exploration sessions give young children the chance to safely experiment with a wide range of materials, tools and ideas.

Rachel McLauchlin is leading the weekly, term-time programme for youngsters and their parents or carers at Westoe Crown Community Hub and Cleadon Park Library.

Rachel is a mum to two children and has spent her spare time volunteering in a local nursery where she said she has had the enjoyment of working with some creative minds.

To celebrate the launch, everyone buying a trial session will get a second session for free.

Rachel said: “I am really excited about bringing the Creation Station to South Shields.

“Our aim is to inspire children’s imaginations through our specially designed art and craft activities and products.

“As well as being terrific fun for both child and adult, the sessions encourage positive parenting skills through practical creative play.

“Creating their own piece of art each week also helps develop a child’s thinking and creative skills.

“Another plus point for parents is that even when we get messy using paints and clay they don’t have the worry and stress of cleaning up like they would at home.”

For further information contact Rachel on 07393 425666 or visit www.thecreationstation.co.uk to download a free booklet of play ideas.

The Creation Station programme was founded in 2002.