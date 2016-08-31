South Shields Town Hall to be bathed in gold light at request of teen who battled cancer

A teenage cancer survivor has persuaded council chiefs to turn South Shields Town hall gold.

The iconic and historic building will bathed in the golden light as part of worldwide Glow Gold September Campaign as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

South Shields Town Hall

Niamh Yates was 12 years old when she was diagnosed with undifferentiated sarcoma on her lower spine.

She underwent surgery, chemotherapy and then proton beam therapy in Florida. In November 2012 she was classed as being in remission.

Now, aged 16 and despite struggling at school due to lifelong side effects, she attainted As and Bs in her exams.

The teenager, who was supported by children’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent, has thrown her weight behind the Glow Gold September campaign and wrote to South Tyneside Council to ask them to show their support too by turning the Town Hall gold.

The teenager’s dad Paul Yates is originally from Jarrow. The family are currently living in Scotland.

Her mum said: “The main aim is getting the colour gold synonymous with childhood cancer and September in the same way you think pink for breast cancer in October.

“With increased awareness of childhood cancer, comes greater awareness of the early signs and symptoms, earlier diagnosis, increased funding, increased research and ultimately a change in the prognosis for children diagnosed with childhood cancer.”

Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Alan Smith, said: “I am delighted South Shields Town Hall will be joining iconic buildings across the world to help raise awareness of this campaign. Hopefully its illumination will encourage residents to learn about the early symptoms and signs of childhood cancer.

“We are keen to show our support for Glow Gold September as well as for the parents and volunteers behind this remarkable campaign.”

For info on the campaign visit www.facebook.com/GlowGoldSeptember