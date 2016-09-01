South Tyneside couple losing locks for cancer charity

Two women are getting set to sacrifice their locks to boost the funds of a cancer charity after being touched by friends who have battled the disease.

Kayleigh Hutchison and Amy Miller have signed up for the Brave the Shave campaign for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The couple, from South Shields, took the decision after being touched by the bravery shown by friends and family diagnosed with cancer.

The pair will lose their locks as part of a fundraising day at Mac ‘n’ Ali, in Westoe Road, South Shields, where Miss Hutchinson works.

Miss Hutchison, 30, said: “We have known a lot of people who have survived or lost their battle with cancer, which is why we both decided we would do this.

“I’ll also be donating my hair to the Little Princess Trust so it can be made into wigs for children who have lost their hair through the cancer treatment.

“Seeing my mam’s best friend losing her hair was hard, and made the reason why we are doing this even more important.”

Miss Miller, 25 added: “We both really excited about doing this. Everyone has been so supportive.

“We had hoped to raise about £500 but we have gone past that now.

“It was something we had both been thinking about for a while, then my mam lost her best friend to cancer, so we just thought why not?”

Throughout the day of Friday, September 9, raffles and cake sales will be taking place within the venue in of the charity.

The girls will also lose their hair at 1pm.

The Brave the Shave campaign aims to boost the funds of Macmillan Cancer Support. It also aims to show solidarity to those diagnosed with cancer who have lost their hair through treatment.

All monies raised will help the charity to continue its support to those diagnosed with cancer and their families, including funding Macmillan Nurses who provide a lifeline to families.

Miss Miller added: “You hear about cancer and how it affects families all of the time, but until it happens to you or someone close to you, don’t realised how important charities like Macmillan are.”

People can still make a donation to the cause by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Amy-Kayleigh-brave-the-shave or by calling into the cafe on the day.

For information on the Brave the Shave campaign, visit bravetheshave@macmillan.org.uk.