Students at St Wilfrid’s collect some of their school’s best ever GCSE results

A headteacher is delighted students have picked up some of his school’s best ever GCSE results.

There was plenty of celebrations as pupils picked up their exam results at St Wilfrid’s RC College in South Shields, today.

There was a marked improvement with 75% of students achieving five A* to C grades including English and Maths when compared to last year’s 68%

Plus 96% of pupils gained at least one of the highly converted A*/A grades.

Brendan Tapping, the school’s executive headteacher, said: “I am absolutely thrilled with this year’s GCESE results. They are even better than last year’s outstanding results.

“The achievements across the board, particularly in some of the more challenging subjects, demonstrate just how talented out students are and cow committed our teachers are to empowering our students to succeed and realise their potential. Congratulations Class of 2016.”

Jenny Clark from Marsden, south Shields, had plenty of reasons to be smiling after scooping nine A*s and two As.

She will be studying biology, chemistry, maths and music A-levels at the school’s sixth form in September.

She said: “I’ve just rang my dad with my results, he’s as thrilled to bits as I am.

“I am thinking I’d like a career in medicine eventually or perhaps become a teacher, I’m not entirely sure at the minute.”

Matthew Bain from South Shields, also gained nine A*s, but he was just one mark off a tenth A* in his English exam in which he received an A.

He said: “I just missed out by one mark, but I can’t really complain can I?

“I had been predicted good grades, six A*s and the rest were As and B, but my actual ones were even better than that in the end.

“I’m going to be studying maths, physics , English literature and biology at sixth form in September and I’d like to study English literature at university.”

Aidan Smith, 16, from Jarrow, was relived to pick up four A*s, four As, two Bs and also a grade B in a maths GCE - which is the equivalent of an A-level

He said: “I’m really pleased with my results. I have no idea what I;d eventually like to do, but I;ll be studying maths, French, Spanish and theology at sixth form in September.”