Sunderland fans prepare to unite in chant for Bradley Lowery

Sunderland supporters are preparing to kick off a chant in support of battling youngster Bradley Lowery at their next home game.

SAFC fans have been moved by the story of little Bradley's fight with neuroblastoma and plan to sing a chant in his honour at the teams match against Everton on Monday.

Organised by loyal Sunderland supporters Andrew Mccracken and Jack Murray, the pair hope to get all of the fans chanting "one Bradley Lowery" during the fifth minute of the game, to reference the age of the youngster.

Mr Mccracken, 38, from Brancepeth Avenue, in Fencehouses, said they hope it will raise support and awareness of the youngster's cancer fight.

He said: “We have had a great response to the idea from fans already, so we hope to get everyone signing it on match day.

"Our aim is to show Bradley and his family that everyone is behind him."

This latest act of support comes after a series of high-profile figures have taken to social media to pledge donations to Bradley as part of his #justonepound appeal, which asks members of the public to text a £1 donation to help raise funds.

The appeal which has gone viral, is part of a campaign set up by Bradley’s family in the hope of raising £700,000 to cover the cost of treatment in America after his neuroblastoma returned.

The Blackhall schoolboy had been given the all clear in 2014 after his initial diagnosis a year earlier, but doctors found cancer again during one of his check ups.

He is undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and has had to have his teeth removed to prevent infection

To donate, just text "BRAD02£1" to 70070. Donations can also be made online by visiting: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/bradleysfight



