Why South Shields Town Hall will turn gold in September

South Shields Town Hall is set to be bathed in a gold light to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

The historic building in Westoe Road is one of a number of key venues across the region that will be lit up as part of campaign - Glow Gold September.

In Sunderland, Penshaw Monument will be bathed in gold light.

The worldwide initiative is aimed at raising awareness of childhood cancer throughout September.

The campaign was started by a group of parents of children with cancer - some of whom have already lost their child to the disease.

It is being supported by children’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent and others.

CLIC Sargent Area Fundraising manager Dee Tyler said: “I am completely in awe of what the Glow Gold September campaign team have achieved. All on a volunteer basis as well.

“They have recruited venues from far and wide including the Millennium Bridge in Newcastle to Los Angeles Airport in America. They should be so proud of everything they have achieved.”

The town hall will be lit up in gold from dusk on September 1 - marking the start of the month long campaign.

According to figures from CLIC Sargent every day 10 children and young people across the UK are diagnosed with cancer.

Despite survival rates being over 80 per cent, cancer still remains the single largest cause of death from disease in children and young people.

To find out more about the Glow Gold September campaign and how to get involved visit www.facebook.com/GlowGoldSeptember or twitter @glowgoldkids

