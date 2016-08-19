Your say: Give South Shields an ice rink, cycle hub and more not just restaurants

An ice rink, cycle hub and more toilets are on the wish list for a South Shields seafront development - but more must be done to help King Street.

South Tyneside Council is seeking expressions of interest from people willing to come up with plans for three new businesses at the Pier Head Car Park - between The Dunes and the South Pier in South Shields.

People are calling for more activities to enjoy on the seafront in South Shields.

Planners have proposed kiosks are built off Sea Road, with a cafe or restaurant alongside the section bordering the path to the pier, with another in the pier yard, next to the old watchman’s house.

They say it is a “unique opportunity” to launch ventures in a prime location.

However, businesses leaders say while they welcome new chances to boost the economy, they would like to see more done to breathe life into the town centre.

Readers have also come up with alternative ideas which they say will give them and visitors more to do.

Valerie Nichol said: “We need at the sea front toilets, an ice rink, good quality eating places, not only at pier area but also along toward south end of prom.

“Toilets at the south end too.”

Isobel Myers Nicholaidis said: “Ice rink then, great for everyone and coffee snack bar inside. It will be used 12 months a year.”

Michelle Wall added: “What about a cycle hub?

“You can hire bikes, have a mechanic on hand and coffee stop?

“The nearest one to us is 6 miles down the coast in Roker.”

Lea Brand hopes more will be done for those on their bikes and said: “I like the idea of a cycle hub but this would mean a cycle path/route needing installed to accommodate the influx of cyclists.”

Angela Todd said: “We need facilities to motivate and educate our youth.

“Bike hubs, water sports, a decent swimming pool, ice rink, garden to teach them skills, anything but no more pubs.

“Publicans are fighting for business as it is, more will just saturate and empty current ones.”

Others hope new restaurants will open.

Peter Briggs said: “Nandos, Fat Buddha and maybe Chiquito in the town centre.

“Push for Primark.

“This would start the regeneration and This could compliment ocean road. We need activities centres.”

However, concern about the town centre’s future continues.

Heather Ditchburn Curry said: “Do we really need any more food outlets in Shields? Surely they can think of something more original and surely sorting King Street out should be priority.”

Marion Nicholson said: “At what cost to the eateries on Ocean Road?

“Spend the money on the town centre. It’s not rocket science, people will come to a bustling town, not to a new chippy on sea front.”

Stu Kram said: “All the effort should be getting King Street sorted.

“Bring back business and jobs to heart of South Shields like it used to be all those years ago, this is what people want the most.”