Motorists are warned of long delays after a multi-vehicle smash on the A19

The crash happened shortly after 3.30pm on the southbound carriageway on Hylton Bridge, between the A1231 Wessington Way and the A183 Chester Road junctions.

the incident saw two out of three lanes closed to traffic. However, all lanes have now reopened following the completion of recovery work.

Go North East have tweeted about possible delays to services X9 and X10.