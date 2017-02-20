Long-serving former Jarrow MP Don Dixon dies

Long-serving former Jarrow MP Don Dixon has died.

Lord Dixon, 87, who was MP for Jarrow between 1979 and 1997, passed away peacefully with his family by his side yesterday.

Also the leader of Jarrow Borough Council between 1963 and 1974, Lord Dixon started his working career in the shipbuilding industry.

His successor, Stephen Hepburn MP, has led the tributes to a "legend" of Jarrow.

Mr Hepburn said: "This is a very sad day for the area.

"Don was a legend.

"He was a working class lad from Jarrow with just a basic education, and to rise through what we would call the political establishment the way he did was a fantastic achievement.

"He can only go down as a legend.

"He never forgot himself and lived in Jarrow all his life.

"He was a real man of the people and will be a huge miss."

Lord Dixon is survived by his wife Doreen, children Karen, Tony and Stewart, and four grandchildren.