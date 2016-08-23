Loved ones wish Little Mix fan Jenny happy birthday as she turns 102!

Little Mix’s oldest fan has celebrated a very special day – her 102nd birthday.

Jenny Gasston was surrounded by her friends and family as she marked the milestone today.

Jenny Gasston celebrates her 102nd birthday at Palmersdene, Jarrow, with son Stuart and his partner Nancy Hogg.

The great-gran-of-two, from South Shields, has been a huge fan of Little Mix ever since they first formed on the X Factor.

Jenny, who now lives at Palmersdene care home in Jarrow, has a very special connection to the band as she’s the step-great-grandmother of South Shields group member Perrie Edwards.

She’s watched closely as Perrie and bandmates Jade Thirlwall, also from South Shields, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have topped the charts and toured the world, cheering them on every step of the way.

Her son, Stuart, 73, who is the partner of Perrie’s gran Nancy Hogg, said: “Unfortunately she can’t really see the telly that well any more so she can’t always watch when Perrie is on, but she asks about her every day.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards with her step-great-gran Jenny Gasston.

“She’s always been a big fan and a big supporter of Perrie and the band. She’s got their CDs and enjoys listening to their music and we always keep her up to date with everything they’ve been doing.”

Jenny, who is also a gran-of-one, was once a well-known businesswoman in South Shields, the owner of a general dealer, on the corner of Alice Street and Bertram Street, and the off-licence across the road.

During the Second World War, she supplied dozens of people with boxes she’d made up of food and other essentials.

Despite not expecting anything in return, everyone paid her back when the war was over and they could afford it.

Jenny Gasston celebrates her 102nd birthday at Palmersdene, Jarrow.

Each year, Jenny would also supply the Gospel Temperance Church, in Laygate, with oranges for its Good Friday celebrations.

Stuart added: “She’s doing brilliant, she’s fighting fit and amazing for her age.

“Her eye sight isn’t very good any more, but other than that she’s wonderful.”

Jenny enjoyed a concert at the care home, with Stuart and Nancy taking to the stage to entertain party guests.

Stuart added: “If you asked mam what the secret is to living so long she’d say hard work.

“She’s always worked and even after she retired she looked after her older sister Maggie until she passed away – she was 106.

“She’s always kept herself busy and that’s what she’d say has kept her going all this time.”