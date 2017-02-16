Loyal workers recognised at South Tyneside motors group

It was a triple celebration at a South Tyneside motors group as two employees received long-service awards.

June Appleyard was presented with a 20-year certificate becoming one of the first in the company to receive their loyalty reward in 2017.

They are both extremely dedicated members of the management team. Nas Khan

However, for employee Brian Johnston who is group service and bodyshop manager, it was a double celebration.

Not only was he presented with his 45 year service award - it was also his 65th birthday.

Nas Khan, managing director of Jennings Motor Group, said: “It was a pleasure presenting Brian and June who are the group’s first employees of 2017 to receive their loyalty rewards and certificates. They are both extremely dedicated members of the management team. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate both members of staff and Brian for reaching his 65th birthday milestone.

“Throughout the year there will be 28 members of staff celebrating a combined 690 years, which is also an incredible achievement.”

Brian’s career in the motor industry began after leaving school at the age of 15 when he was taken on as an Apprentice mechanic at the former F Routhwaite Garage on Newcastle Road in South Shields.

Brian said: “I always knew I wanted to work in motors and being taken on as an apprentice all those years ago was the first step to the start of a very successful career.”

In 1972, he was taken on as a mechanic at the Jennings Ford Direct dealership, formerly known as Selwoods of South Shields, working his way up through the ranks to group service and bodyshop manager.

The role entails being responsible for overseeing the group’s Ford, Kia, Mazda, SEAT and Mitsubishi dealerships across the region.

June’s career with the company began in 1997 by working on the service reception desk, in addition to the marketing department. Within a couple of years, June transferred from South Shields to work as a full-time service receptionist at the service department at Parsons Road in Washington. June also worker her way through the ranks to service manager.

Jennings Motor Group took over the South Shields dealership in 1995. All members of staff were honoured previous years of employment accrued prior to the takeover.

