Machete man hid weapon in garden hedge

A teenager was caught carrying a machete in the street after shouting into his phone that he would ‘chop someone up’.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard Dylan Wright, 18, made the chilling call after a 10-hour drinking session and claimed he was carrying the 15-inch blade, for protection, in South Shields, in September 24.

By the time police arrived, he had thrown the weapon away - but he still had the sheath and the machete was found in a nearby hedge.

Keith Laidlaw, prosecuting, said: “Police received reports of a man in Prince Edward Road, shouting down his phone that he would chop someone up. They found the defendant in Centenary Avenue.

“He was carrying a large machete-style knife with a 15-inch blade in his left hand. He appeared to be swinging it by his side as he walked and he looked at the officers as they passed.

“The defendant could be seen in the rear view mirror running off into Felton Avenue. When police caught up with him, he no longer had the knife in his hand. However, when officers searched him they found a sheath.

“The machete was found discarded in a nearby garden hedge.”

He said Wright told police he was carrying the machete for protection.

Wright, of Sunderland Road, South Shields, pleaded guilty to possession of a blades article in a public place.

David Forrester, defending, said: “This is a young man who has, in the last 18 months, been assaulted three or four times by individuals.

“These incidents have been reported to the police, resulting in no action being taken.

“Alcohol was onboard at the time, which might explain why he decided it was a good idea to walk down Centenary Avenue with a large machete in his hand.”

Wright was sentenced to a 12 month community order and was made the subject of a four-month tagged curfew from 7pm until 7am.

He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £85 surcharge and £85 costs.