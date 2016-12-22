Magic Christmas handbags to help women on the streets this Christmas

A team of school staff have bagged up a range of goods to help women on the streets this Christmas.

Jarrow School’s workers collected 30 handbags filled with essentials, as well as festive treats, on behalf of South Shields-based Hospitality and Hope.

This is absolutely fantastic and it’s amazing, the support we have been given, and these bags will be really welcomed. Amelia Luffrum

The idea was sparked by North East woman Gill Minto, with the suggestion - taken up by a host of organisations - that they try to help those in need this December.

The bags have included long-life food, chocolate, hats, scarf and gloves, sanitary items, toiletries, hand sanitiser, snacks, silver survival blanket and a stamped blank Christmas card.

Vicky Stonehouse, the school’s home school liaison, said: “We all had a spare handbag we could fill.

“We really liked the idea and we wanted to show our support. “A lot of stuff we collected was the kind you would expect, but I think the thing that really got us was the Christmas card and stamp.

“We also asked the children coming along to the end of term disco to bring along an item for the food bank.”

Amelia Luffrum, from Hospitality and Hope, said: “This is absolutely fantastic. It’s amazing the support we have been given, and these bags will be really welcomed.”

*Hospitality and Hope, which plans to open a soup kitchen next to Chichester Metro, is in the running to win cookery equipment through Community Kitchens.

To vote before the closing date of Sunday, January 8, visit http://wshe.es/ScA1kZgd or search for Stoves UK on Facebook.

More details on its work can be found through www.hospitalityandhope.co.uk.