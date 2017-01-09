Main swimming pool at Haven Point to close to the public at the weekend

A swimming gala taking place at a South Tyneside leisure complex will see the venue's main pool closed to the public.

Visitors to Haven Point leisure complex in South Shields are being advised only the leisure waters will be open, this weekend.

However, sessions for the leisure waters, which features a bubble spa, spray and water play, will be limited to 40 minutes to help manage demand.

As well as the main pool, the teaching pool, sauna and steam room will also be out of bounds to the public.

The closure will be in place throughout Saturday and Sunday to enable the Newcastle Swimming Club Gala to take place.

Multi and Duo Activity Members who have the swim option as part of their membership, are reminded that they can access Jarrow Community Pool and Hebburn Central at no extra cost, while the swimming gala takes place.

For more information visit South Tyneside Council’s website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/leisure.

Jarrow Community Pool can be contacted on (0191) 490 5250 and Hebburn Central is available on (0191) 424 7801.