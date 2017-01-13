Make a difference by taking part in charity’s race night fundraiser

People in South Tyneside have been urged to make a difference by taking part in a charity’s fundraising night next month.

St Clare’s Hospice, based in Primrose Terrace, Jarrow, is holding its first-ever race night on Friday, February 3.

It is taking place at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium.

Vanessa Middleton, fundraising manager at St Clare’s Hospice, is hoping that members of the community will get behind the event to help raise money.

She said: “This is the first time we’ve held a race night and we’re looking forward to it.

“Sunderland Greyhound Stadium is a great venue and we hope to see lots of people there to join us.

“This is a great event to get a group of friends or colleagues together for a fun night out and blow away those post Christmas blues!”

At ‘A Night at the Races’, guests will receive a drink on arrival and a pie and pea supper, followed by a disco.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with tickets costing £10 and the first race scheduled to start at 7.30pm.

Guests will also have access to William Hill Suite private bar and tote betting facilities.

During the evening, there will be fundraising activities for guests to take part in.

This will include a raffle, with a number of prizes.

All funds raised will be donated to patient care at the hospice, which has an eight-bedded inpatient facility.

It also provides day care and a range of holistic therapies for patients with life-limiting illnesses.

Tickets can be bought online by visiting www.stclareshospice.co.uk/events, by calling the fundraising team on 0191 529 7111 or in person at St Clare’s Hospice.