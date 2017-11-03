Mammoth crowd turns out for reveal of Paddington-themed Fenwick's window

Thousands turned out for the official launch of Fenwick's window tonight.

The department store's display is a much-loved Christmas tradition, and this year has been given a Paddington theme to link-in with the new film released this year - and the store's cafe in its Christmas department.

The tradition of the animated Christmas window at Fenwick was an instant success when it started in 1971.

Seen as an integral part of the region’s festive season, the Fenwick Christmas windows have been illuminating the busy shopping thoroughfare of Northumberland Street for more than 45 years.