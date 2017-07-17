Man and woman remanded over attempted murder charge

A man and woman have appeared in court for the first time to face a charge of attempted murder.

Richard James Spottiswood, 33, of Canterbury Way in Fellgate, Jarrow, and Lucy Burn, 29, of Burns Close, South Shields, appeared at South East Northumberland Magistrates' Court this morning.

Both face allegations of attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured in Cresswell, on the Northumberland coast, on Monday, July 10.

They were remanded in custody until their next appearance, which will be at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, August 14.

A 48-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released as investigations continue, while a 29-year-old man has also been released after he was also arrested in connection with the probe.

Police were first called to a field in Cresswell just before 9am last Monday, with the man taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

His condition was described as life threatening.

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the Cresswell area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 193 100717 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.